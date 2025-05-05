Wolfspeed: Epic Short Squeeze Or Colossal Bust? Why I'm Buying Before Earnings

May 05, 2025 1:26 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)
James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Wolfspeed's stock has seen significant volatility, with potential for a major move up if upcoming earnings are positive.
  • Recent management changes and cost-cutting plans have sparked a short squeeze, with potential for further gains if earnings and guidance are favorable.
  • Despite long-term concerns, strong momentum and technical indicators suggest Wolfspeed could be a good buy before earnings for short-term gains.
Money Saving Graph

J Studios

Thesis Summary

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has seen substantial one day moves in the last month as shorts have been squeezed following some positive news.

With earnings due in a few days, we could potentially have a set-up for the stock to explode

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

This article was written by

James Foord
23.8K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WOLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

