At the end of March, I flew to the US for a splendid trip to the Colorado Plateau, from Delicate Arch to the pinnacles of Bryce, from the buttes of Monument Valley to the velvets of Antelope Canyon. In the meantime, all sorts of things
My Income Portfolio: In The Garden Of Eden
Summary
- Total Return can be misleading if not supported by NAV growth, as it may include unsustainable distributions and Return of Capital.
- Behavioral finance shows markets are irrational, making it crucial to consider practical aspects beyond theoretical Total Return calculations.
- I believe that NAV performance can affect our discretion in the reinvestment choices for the distributions we receive from our savings much more than Total Return.
- In this article, I will analyze the behavior of the securities in my portfolio over the five-year period of 2020-2024 from the perspective of both Total Return and NAV performance.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST, EOS, ETO, EVT, GOF, HTD, PCN, PDI, PDT, PTY, RQI, SPE, UTF, UTG, JEPI, JEPQ, USOI, XYLD, ARCC, CCAP, FDUS, MCI, RVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.