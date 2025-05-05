Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call May 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Cornett - VP, IR

Donnie King - President & CEO

Curt Calaway - CFO

Brady Stewart - Group President, Prepared Foods, Beef & Pork and Chief Supply Chain Officer

Devin Cole - Group President, Poultry & Global Business Unit

Kristina Lambert - EVP

Conference Call Participants

Alexia Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Kenneth Goldman - J.P. Morgan Chase

Benjamin Theurer - Barclays Bank

Thomas Palmer - Citigroup

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co.

Pooran Sharma - Stephens Inc.

Heather Jones - Heather Jones Research

Manav Gupta - UBS Investment Bank

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Tyson Foods Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean Cornett, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Cornett

Good morning, and welcome to Tyson Foods second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call. On today's call, Tyson's President and Chief Executive Officer, Donnie King; and Chief Financial Officer, Curt Calaway, will provide prepared remarks, followed by Q&A. Additionally, joining us today are Brady Stewart, Group President, Prepared Foods, Beef, Pork, and Chief Supply Chain Officer; Devin Cole, Group President, Poultry & Global Business Unit; and Kristina Lambert, Chief Growth Officer. We have also prepared a supplemental presentation, which may be referenced on today's call and is available on Tyson's Investor Relations website and via the link in our webcast.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our expectations for the future. These