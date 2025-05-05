Fidelity International Discovery Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Fidelity Investments
691 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Fidelity® International Discovery Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing in high-quality, non-U.S. stocks with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.
  • The fund's Retail Class shares gained 3.84% in Q1 2025, trailing the MSCI EAFE Index's 6.94% advance, with European equities leading.
  • Key detractors included Taiwan Semiconductor and Hitachi, while top contributors were Rheinmetall and UniCredit, reflecting strategic sector and geographic positioning.
  • Despite global uncertainties, the fund focuses on quality companies with above-average growth prospects, maintaining significant exposure to information technology, industrials, and financials.

Global Financial Trends Displayed Through Coins, Graphs, and a World Map Visualization

sankai

FUND INFORMATION

Manager(s): William Kennedy

Trading Symbol: MUTF:FIGRX

Start Date: December 31, 1986

Size (in millions): $9,903.25

Morningstar Category: Fund Foreign Large Growth

Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
691 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FIGRX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FIGRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIGRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News