FUND INFORMATION
Manager(s): William Kennedy
Trading Symbol: MUTF:FIGRX
Start Date: December 31, 1986
Size (in millions): $9,903.25
Morningstar Category: Fund Foreign Large Growth
Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic
Fidelity International Discovery Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Fidelity® International Discovery Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing in high-quality, non-U.S. stocks with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.
- The fund's Retail Class shares gained 3.84% in Q1 2025, trailing the MSCI EAFE Index's 6.94% advance, with European equities leading.
- Key detractors included Taiwan Semiconductor and Hitachi, while top contributors were Rheinmetall and UniCredit, reflecting strategic sector and geographic positioning.
- Despite global uncertainties, the fund focuses on quality companies with above-average growth prospects, maintaining significant exposure to information technology, industrials, and financials.
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.
Recommended For You
About FIGRX Ticker
Compare to Peers