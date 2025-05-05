Putnam U.S. Large Cap Value Equity Concentrated SMA Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • For the quarter, the Putnam U.S. Large Cap Value Equity Concentrated SMA portfolio outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index.
  • Stock selection was strongest in the consumer staples, communication services, and real estate sectors. Holdings in financials, consumer discretionary, and information technology detracted modestly.
  • During the quarter, Cisco Systems and Seagate Technology were added to the portfolio. NXP Semiconductors was eliminated.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

Since Inception (11/30/2016)

Putnam U.S. Large Cap Value Equity Concentrated SMA - GROSS

2.66

2.66

8.12

12.23

22.66

14.51

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

