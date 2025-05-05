Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Gibson - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Najat Khan - Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

Ben Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Gibson

Hi, everybody. My name is Chris Gibson, Co-Founder and CEO of Recursion, and I'm delighted to welcome you to our Earnings Call this morning. We're going to go ahead and get started. Perfect. So, of course, important to note that we're going to be providing forward-looking information today, so please understand all of these important caveats.

So, I want to begin by just talking a little bit about Recursion's mission, which is to decode biology to radically improve lives. And unlike a traditional biotech, where learnings from a program typically work within that specific program, those learnings could improve a program, or the scientists from a given program might take some of those learnings onto their next program.

At Recursion, we're trying to do something different. We're trying to build a learning system, a Recursion Operating System that learns from every program to make the next generation of programs better and better, and that requires some scale.

And what you're going to see today is that we're taking decisive action to make sure that we can continue to both take our internal pipeline forward, our partnerships forward, and also that we can continue to run this critical experiment for the biopharma industry, and that is to build the first great TechBio company.

I want to talk a little bit about our earliest version of the platform, Recursion 0.1. This was a platform built on top of phenomics and siRNA and repurposing. And today, you'll hear a bit about how some of those programs have done well like our FAP program with