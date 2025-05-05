Happy Birthday, VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)! As SMOG celebrates its 18th birthday on May 3, I would like to assess the value of this ETF as a mature investment vehicle. The question I hope to answer today is this: Have
SMOG ETF Celebrates 18th Birthday, Is It Time To Buy The Future Of Energy?
Summary
- SMOG ETF, celebrating its 18th birthday, focuses on clean energy and energy efficiency, showing resilience and potential for long-term growth despite market fluctuations.
- Strong tailwinds for renewable energy include global net-zero targets, energy self-sufficiency, and competitive pricing of renewables like solar and wind.
- Major headwinds include U.S. policy shifts favoring fossil fuels and protectionist trade policies, which could impact renewable energy investments and international trade.
- Despite challenges, I recommend a Buy rating for SMOG ETF due to the inevitable long-term adoption of renewable energy as a sustainable solution.
