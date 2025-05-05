Equity markets have rallied back to levels last seen around President Trump’s April 2nd tariffs announcement. Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is near its all-time-highs, and U.S. government bonds are flat or slightly declining
Gold, Equity, Bonds: Something's Gotta Give - And I Think It's Bonds
Summary
- Equity markets have rallied, gold is near all-time highs, and US government bonds are flat, reflecting odd economic expectations under Trump's policies.
- Gold is pricing in a recession due to high U.S. debt, money supply issues, and weakened USD credibility.
- Bonds are pricing in stagflation, while U.S. equities are pricing in Trump's yielding on tariffs and lower rates allowing for an economic recovery from a mild recession.
- I believe the bond market is wrong in pricing stagflation, expecting Trump to partially pivot on tariffs, leading to lower yields, making me bullish on TLT and US equities long-term.
