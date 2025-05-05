Amphenol: Strong Growth In IT Datacom Market
Summary
- I reiterate a Buy rating on Amphenol Corporation stock with a one-year target price of $87 per APH share, driven by strong product demands and robust financial performance.
- Amphenol posted 33% organic revenue growth and 57.5% adjusted EPS growth, driven by strong market demands in the IT datacom market.
- The acquisition of LifeSync aligns with Amphenol’s M&A strategy, potentially adding $100 million in revenue from the medical device market.
- With a robust balance sheet and strong market demands, Amphenol is well-positioned for continued growth, especially in AI applications and IT datacom.
