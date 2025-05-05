Large Price Disconnects In REITs From Misapplied Perspective

Summary

  • Real estate professionals' negative outlook on transaction volumes has led to a bearish sentiment on REITs, despite stable property values and NOI growth.
  • Tariff uncertainty and fluctuating mortgage rates have reduced transaction activity, but real estate owners care about NOI and property value, not transaction volume.
  • REIT stocks are trading at significant discounts, with the median REIT at 77.9% of NAV, presenting a unique investment opportunity.
House divided

PM Images

I recently bought a home and anytime I interact with fellow real estate professionals, I like to collect their thoughts. So, I asked my realtor how the housing market was, and her response surprised me.

She said it was terrible, with business down substantially in each of the last two years.

I had recently sold a house for a substantial gain, so I would have described the housing market as strong.

Neither of us was wrong. It was just a difference of perspective. As a homeowner, I observed home prices surging to all-time highs.

A graph with a line going up AI-generated content may be incorrect.

FRED

As a realtor, she was observing transaction volumes plummeting

Real estate owners care about very different things than real estate transactors. This difference of perspective has become increasingly important to investment given the recent events involving tariffs.

Perspective differences have cast an inaccurate shadow on REITs

The most prominent voices in real estate are those in the transactional niches.

  • Realtors
  • Real estate brokers
  • Mortgage originators
  • Underwriters
  • Developers

Financial media will often interview people from these industries as experts on real estate.

These professionals are almost universally gloomy on real estate right now due to recent macro changes:

  • Tariff uncertainty
  • Rapidly fluctuating mortgage rates

This is causing individuals and businesses to delay property purchases. Major capital decisions are being postponed until there is greater clarity on future economic prospects. As such, commercial real estate transaction activity has likely plummeted.

The data below goes through the end of 2024, so it does not include tariff impact, which largely hit in April.

A graph of a number of different colored bars AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Altus Group

CRE transaction activity was already down substantially, largely just from changes in mortgage rates.

Tariff uncertainty likely took transaction volume down further, although we are still waiting for data on that.

The market sees the gloomy tone of the real estate professionals and interprets that as bearish for REITs. Note how the Dow Jones REIT index price below correlates to the real estate transaction volume chart above.

A graph showing a line of stock AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

These same real estate professionals were ebullient in 2021 when transaction volumes were at record levels. The market followed their enthusiasm and traded REITs to all-time highs.

These are valid real estate professionals with valid opinions. The market is merely making a mistake in thinking their viewpoints are representative of REITs.

table

Author's Compilation

REITs are property owners. REITs care about NOI and property value. REITs do not particularly care about transaction volume.

Current events impact transaction volume but do not harm real estate owners

Tariff uncertainty is hurting transaction volume, but has minimal impact on NOI of existing properties.

The actual real estate tends to be much smoother in its changes. Compare the real estate property price graph below to that of transaction volume above.

A graph of different colored lines AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Altus Group

There was a little bit of fluctuation circa 2022 due to the massive change in interest rates, but generally, the graph is a slow and steady increase.

REIT earnings have had a similar slow and steady growth.

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Funds From Operations (FFO) dipped modestly in 2020 due to COVID lockdowns, but have otherwise grown nicely.

Rift between pricing and fundamental value

I suspect real estate value and NOI remain steadily growing through today, but because transaction volume and the commentary from transaction-driven real estate professionals is so negative, REIT market prices have fallen substantially.

This has taken REIT stocks to extremely cheap levels, with the median REIT trading at 77.9% of Net Asset Value (NAV).

table

S&P Global Market Intelligence

How to play it

Simply buying real estate does not take advantage of the discount. Real estate is not in a bear market. Property values are high.

  • If you buy a property, you are getting it at 100% of value
  • If you invest in private equity real estate, you are getting it at 105% of value (fees)

The cheapness is specific to the exchange-traded stocks.

Why pay full price for real estate when you get a more liquid version of it at a huge discount?

We recently bought apartments at about 75% of NAV. Centerspace (CSR) stock has gotten very cheap, yet it is significantly growing its asset value per share.

A graph showing the growth of a stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

We recently bought Farmland Partners (FPI) at about 65% of its asset value.

This is a particularly staggering discount because of how liquid and efficient the market for physical farmland is. Farmland transacts every day at almost exactly fair value, and yet, one can buy it through the public stock market at 65 cents on the dollar.

There is a disconnect between the price of REIT stocks and the value of the assets they own.

There is a disconnect between the price of REIT stocks and the value of the assets they own.

In scooping up bargains like this, we can get outsized cashflow compared to what one could get in directly buying real estate. This allows us to create portfolios yielding 6%-8% consisting of high quality and growing companies.

It is an opportunistic time to buy REITs.

It is an opportunistic time to buy REITs.

This article was written by

Dane Bowler
25.42K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSR, FPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

