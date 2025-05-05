Large Price Disconnects In REITs From Misapplied Perspective

I recently bought a home and anytime I interact with fellow real estate professionals, I like to collect their thoughts. So, I asked my realtor how the housing market was, and her response surprised me.

She said it was terrible, with business down substantially in each of the last two years.

I had recently sold a house for a substantial gain, so I would have described the housing market as strong.

Neither of us was wrong. It was just a difference of perspective. As a homeowner, I observed home prices surging to all-time highs.

FRED

As a realtor, she was observing transaction volumes plummeting

Real estate owners care about very different things than real estate transactors. This difference of perspective has become increasingly important to investment given the recent events involving tariffs.

Perspective differences have cast an inaccurate shadow on REITs

The most prominent voices in real estate are those in the transactional niches.

Realtors

Real estate brokers

Mortgage originators

Underwriters

Developers

Financial media will often interview people from these industries as experts on real estate.

These professionals are almost universally gloomy on real estate right now due to recent macro changes:

Tariff uncertainty

Rapidly fluctuating mortgage rates

This is causing individuals and businesses to delay property purchases. Major capital decisions are being postponed until there is greater clarity on future economic prospects. As such, commercial real estate transaction activity has likely plummeted.

The data below goes through the end of 2024, so it does not include tariff impact, which largely hit in April.

Altus Group

CRE transaction activity was already down substantially, largely just from changes in mortgage rates.

Tariff uncertainty likely took transaction volume down further, although we are still waiting for data on that.

The market sees the gloomy tone of the real estate professionals and interprets that as bearish for REITs. Note how the Dow Jones REIT index price below correlates to the real estate transaction volume chart above.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

These same real estate professionals were ebullient in 2021 when transaction volumes were at record levels. The market followed their enthusiasm and traded REITs to all-time highs.

These are valid real estate professionals with valid opinions. The market is merely making a mistake in thinking their viewpoints are representative of REITs.

Author's Compilation

REITs are property owners. REITs care about NOI and property value. REITs do not particularly care about transaction volume.

Current events impact transaction volume but do not harm real estate owners

Tariff uncertainty is hurting transaction volume, but has minimal impact on NOI of existing properties.

The actual real estate tends to be much smoother in its changes. Compare the real estate property price graph below to that of transaction volume above.

Altus Group

There was a little bit of fluctuation circa 2022 due to the massive change in interest rates, but generally, the graph is a slow and steady increase.

REIT earnings have had a similar slow and steady growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Funds From Operations (FFO) dipped modestly in 2020 due to COVID lockdowns, but have otherwise grown nicely.

Rift between pricing and fundamental value

I suspect real estate value and NOI remain steadily growing through today, but because transaction volume and the commentary from transaction-driven real estate professionals is so negative, REIT market prices have fallen substantially.

This has taken REIT stocks to extremely cheap levels, with the median REIT trading at 77.9% of Net Asset Value (NAV).

S&P Global Market Intelligence

How to play it

Simply buying real estate does not take advantage of the discount. Real estate is not in a bear market. Property values are high.

If you buy a property, you are getting it at 100% of value

If you invest in private equity real estate, you are getting it at 105% of value (fees)

The cheapness is specific to the exchange-traded stocks.

Why pay full price for real estate when you get a more liquid version of it at a huge discount?

We recently bought apartments at about 75% of NAV. Centerspace (CSR) stock has gotten very cheap, yet it is significantly growing its asset value per share.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

We recently bought Farmland Partners (FPI) at about 65% of its asset value.

This is a particularly staggering discount because of how liquid and efficient the market for physical farmland is. Farmland transacts every day at almost exactly fair value, and yet, one can buy it through the public stock market at 65 cents on the dollar.

There is a disconnect between the price of REIT stocks and the value of the assets they own.