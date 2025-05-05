Graham Corporation: Good Opportunity To Get On Board (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Graham Corporation hasn't gotten off to the greatest start this year, and is down by 23%, underperforming its peers from the Russell 2000 and the industrial sector.
- Much of the weakness has been triggered by the Q3 results, and also some concerns over global shipbuilding momentum.
- Despite current weakness, GHM's long-term growth prospects remain strong, with healthy revenue growth, and sturdy margin expansion on the cards.
- Forward EV/EBITDA valuations have corrected quite significantly and are in line with the long-term average, while the stock's +5% FCF yield is also very alluring.
- There are signs that Graham has bottomed out after prolonged weakness since February, and it has the makings of a decent mean-reversion candidate within the industrial space.
