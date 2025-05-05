Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Griffin - VP, Corporate Development

Walter Glazer - Board Chairman

Armin Boehm - President & CEO

Stephen Wawrin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rommel Dionisio - Aegis Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Escalade First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in the listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations, Patrick Griffin. Please go ahead.

Patrick Griffin

Thank you, operator. On behalf of the entire team at Escalade, I'd like to welcome you to our first quarter 2025 results conference call. Leading the call with me today are our Board Chairman, Walt Glazer; President and CEO, Armin Boehm; and Stephen Wawrin, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Walt.

Walter Glazer

Thank you, Patrick, and welcome to everyone joining us on today's call. I'll begin with an overview of our first quarter results before turning the call over to Armin for a strategic update. As many of you know, Armin joined Escalade as our President and CEO at the beginning of April and has been actively engaged with the team as