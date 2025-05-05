CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) has a growing opportunity in the identity security market as agentic applications become more popular across the enterprise environment, driving the need for machine identity management. With manufacturing reshoring becoming a growing topic of
CyberArk Sees Growth In Machine Identities (Earnings Preview)
Summary
- CyberArk has a growing opportunity in identity security, driven by the rise of agentic AI and industrial automation, reinforcing my BUY rating with a $448/share target.
- CyberArk achieved $1B in annual recurring revenue and achieved a "Rule Of" 60, with a 41% YoY revenue growth rate and a 19% free cash flow margin in Q4 2024.
- CyberArk's acquisitions of Venafi and Zilla enhance scalability and cross-selling opportunities, positioning it for significant growth in revenue and market presence.
