As I’ve covered in the past, Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) is an interesting pick in the European insurance sector, as the company has strong fundamentals and a good business diversification, while it also offered a high-dividend yield and
Is Allianz A Buy Ahead Of Its Q1 2025 Earnings? (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Allianz SE has shown strong performance with a 65% total return since February 2024, driven by positive operating momentum and a re-rating of its shares.
- The company reported double-digit revenue and earnings growth in 2024, with significant contributions from P&C insurance, life insurance, and asset management.
- Allianz's capital position is robust, allowing for a 12% dividend increase and a new €2 billion share buyback program, offering a 4.1% dividend yield.
- Despite strong fundamentals, ALIZY stock's current valuation at 13x forward earnings limits upside potential, making it less appealing for income-oriented investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.