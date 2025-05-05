Air Lease Corporation (AL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Arnold - Head, IR

John Plueger - CEO and President

Greg Willis - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Hillary Cacanando - Deutsche Bank

Moshe Orenbuch - TD Cowen

Stephen Trent - Citi

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Air Lease Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Jason Arnold, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Arnold, you may begin your conference.

Jason Arnold

Thanks, Audra, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Air Lease's first quarter 2025 earnings call. This is Jason Arnold. I'm joined today by John Plueger, our Chief Executive Officer and President; and Greg Willis, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, we published our first quarter 2025 results. A copy of our earnings release is available on the investor's section of our website at www.airleasecorp.com. This conference call is being webcast and recorded today, Monday, May 5, 2025, and the webcast will be available for replay on our website. At this time, all participants to this call are in listen-only mode.

Before we begin, please note that certain statements in this conference call, including certain answers to your questions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the state of the airline industry, the impact of aircraft and engine delivery delays and manufacturing flaws, our aircraft sales pipeline, and our future operations and performance.