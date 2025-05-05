Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

George Karamanos - Chief Legal Officer

Riley McCormack - Chief Executive Officer

Charles Beck - Chief Financial Officer

Joshua Reilly - Needham & Company

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Thank you. Welcome to our Q1 conference call. Riley McCormack, our CEO; and Charles Beck, our CFO, are with me on the call. On the call today, we will provide a business update and discuss Q1 2025 financial results. This will be followed by a question-and-answer forum. We have posted our prepared remarks in the Investor Relations section of our website and will archive this webcast there.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that have risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Riley will now provide a business update.

Riley McCormack

Thank you, George, and hello everyone. As discussed on our last earnings call, we have narrowed our immediate focus to three specific opportunity sets: retail loss prevention, physical authentication, and digital authentication. In parallel, we have also ensured that we are positioned to benefit from our historical progress in other areas, either directly or through our valued partners.

This tightening of focus was made possible by our recent technological and market advancements in the authentication space. As a reminder, we discussed those advancements in greater details on our last two earnings calls. It is a testament to the power of our