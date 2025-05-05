Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Kilmer - IR

Jerome Wong - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Haynor - Lake Street Capital Markets

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Ekso Bionics First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to your host, Stephen Kilmer of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Stephen Kilmer

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, Ekso Bionics released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. A copy of the press release is available on our website.

I would like to point out that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy, future financial performance or operational expectations or our expectations of the regulatory landscape governing our products and operations are based upon management's current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with the company's businesses, please see its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ekso disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any financial