The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is off to its best start to a year this century. You read that right—amid tariff turmoil, sagging US stocks, and fears of a global macroeconomic slowdown, foreign developed markets are having a year.
EFA: Best Start To A Year This Century, Reiterate Buy
Summary
- EFA is off to its best start this century, with a 14% return YTD, despite global economic concerns and US stock struggles.
- The ETF remains inexpensive, offering exposure to 900+ developed market stocks, excluding the US and Canada, with a low 14x P/E ratio.
- EFA's diverse sector allocation and strong volume profile suggest bullish momentum, though technical indicators show mixed signals.
- I maintain a buy rating on EFA, expecting it to surpass its 2007 high due to its low valuation and strong momentum.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.