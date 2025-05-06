Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Rick Muscha - Senior Director of IR

Ford Tamer - Chief Executive Officer

Lorenzo Flores - Chief Financial Officer

Melissa Weathers - Deutsche Bank

Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna International Group, LLP

David Williams - Benchmark Company

Ruben Roy - Stifel Nicolaus

Gary Mobley - Loop Capital

Tristan Gerra - Baird

Quinn Bolton - Needham and Company

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

Ezra Weener - Jefferies

Duksan Jang - Bank of America

Kevin Garrigan - Rosenblatt Securities

Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Rick Muscha

Thank you, Operator and good afternoon everyone. With me today are Ford Tamer, Lattice's CEO and Lorenzo Flores, Lattice's CFO. We will provide a financial and business review of the first quarter of 2025 and the business outlook for the second quarter of 2025. If you have not obtained a copy of our earnings press release, it can be found at our company website in the Investor Relations section at latticesemi.com.

I would like to remind everyone that during our conference call today, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions based on information that is currently available and that actual results may differ materially. We refer you to the documents that the company files with the SEC, including our