PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Hahn - Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Andrew Pascal - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Peterson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Hickey - Benchmark Co., LLC

Will Yager - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Aaron Lee - Macquarie Research

Martin Yang - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to PLAYSTUDIOS First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jason Hahn, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Jason Hahn

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for PLAYSTUDIOS first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are our Chairman and CEO, Andrew Pascal; and our CFO, Scott Peterson.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results.

I'd like to remind everyone that we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures during this call. These measures should not be considered as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our results are prepared in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures will be provided in our first quarter earnings release and in our SEC filings.

With that, I'll pass