Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (MAHMF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Anish Shah

Good afternoon. It's a pleasure to be here with you; more so when we have some very strong results and a continued journey that we've had for many years in terms of execution. So let me start with the standard key messages, auto and farm, as you continue to expect, very strong execution, both in terms of market share as well as margins. SUV volume is up 20%. A year ago you'd asked us a question of what are you signing up for and at that point we said mid-to-high teens and it was a fairly ambitious target at that point, but we've managed to come in slightly higher than the mid-to-high teens target with 20% growth. As a result, market share