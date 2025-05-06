Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Claire McAdams - Investor Relations

Jeff Andreson - CEO

Greg Swyt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Chin - Stifel

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Charles Shi - Needham and Company

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Tom Diffely - D.A. Davidson.

Edward Yang - Oppenheimer and Company

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ichor's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Claire McAdams, Investor Relations for Ichor. Please go ahead.

Claire McAdams

Thank you operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's first quarter 2025 conference call. As you read our earnings press release and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize that both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in our earnings press release, those described in our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2024 and those described in subsequent filings with the SEC.

You should consider all forward-looking statements in light of those and other risks and uncertainties. Additionally, we will be providing certain non-GAAP financial measures during this conference call. Our earnings press release and the financial supplement posted to our IR website each provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

On the call with me today are Jeff Andreson, our CEO, and Greg Swyt, our CFO. Jeff will