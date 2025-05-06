Ares Capital: Best Of Breed BDC Proving The Skeptics Wrong
Summary
- Over the past couple of months there has been an increased negative chatter around the quality of ARCC's fundamentals.
- For example, the high second-lien exposure and weakening economy sounds like a perfect recipe for surging non-accruals.
- As a result of this, ARCC's P/NAV premium has almost completely evaporated.
- However, the Q1, 2025 financials indicate a totally opposite situation and, actually, a healthy direction of travel, which is quite unique relative to what we can see elsewhere in the BDC land.
- In this article I explain why ARCC has yet again proved that it is, arguably, one of the best (if not the best) BDCs out there.
