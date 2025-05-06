Royce Small-Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Small-caps remain much more attractively valued than large-caps and opportunities are plentiful.
  • The Fund’s top five contributors in 1Q25 are longer-term holdings in which we have high conviction.
  • We remain confident in the long-term prospects for rebounds in the Fund’s top detracting industries.
  • We think it’s important to remember that difficult economic and/or market phases are finite. Those who stand to profit most when a recovery arrives are almost always those investors who stayed the course during stormy weather.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Performance Review

  • Royce Small-Cap Fund (MUTF:PENNX) declined 9.3% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, Russell 2000 Index, which was down 9.5% for the same period. The portfolio outperformed its benchmark for the 3-, 5-, 10-, 20-, 25-, 30-, 35-, 40-, and 45-year periods ended 3/31/25.

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About PENNX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PENNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PENNX
--
RPMIX
--
RYPCX
--
RYPFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News