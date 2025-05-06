Putnam U.S. Small Cap Growth Equity Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Summary

  • In a challenging quarter for equity markets, the portfolio outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index.
  • Outperformance was driven by stock selection, while sector allocations weighed on results.
  • At the close of the first quarter, uncertainties abound, due to whiplash around tariff headlines, declining consumer and business confidence, and the rising probability of recession.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

20 Year

Since Inception (01/31/2000)

Putnam U.S. Small Cap Growth Equity SMA - GROSS

-10.14

-10.14

-3.83

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

