Archer Aviation: Rising On Hot Air
Summary
- Archer Aviation's share price has held up well in recent months, despite increased macro uncertainty and ongoing delays to piloted flights.
- Relative strength may have been driven by Archer's defense partnership with Anduril and the potential of its Launch Edition program to drive revenue in the near term.
- Expectations for Archer's business are enormous, though, and it is not clear that there is much substance to these expectations.
- Archer is yet to perform a piloted flight and is still a long way off receiving certification, facts that order book expansion and partnerships with high-profile companies can't change.
