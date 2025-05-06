BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 17:00 January 1, 0000 5:47 PM ET
BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)
Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call
May 05, 2025, 17:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Rex Geveden - President and CEO
Robb LeMasters - SVP and CFO
Chase Jacobson - VP, IR
Conference Call Participants
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank
Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global
Bob Labick - CJS Securities
Thomas Meric - Janney Montgomery
Michael Ciarmoli - Truist
Peter Arment - Baird
Andre Madrid - BTIG
Jeffrey Campbell - Seaport Research Partners
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to BWX Technologies First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all the participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the company’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time.
I would now like to turn the call over to our host, Chase Jacobson, BWXT's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Chase Jacobson
Thank you, Frans. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to today's call. Joining me are Rex Geveden, President and CEO; and Robb LeMasters, Executive Vice President and CFO. On today's call, we will reference the first quarter 2025 earnings presentation that is available on the Investors section of the BWXT website.
We will also discuss certain matters that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Safe Harbor provision found in the investor materials in the company's SEC filings. We will frequently discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to GAAP measures in the appendix of the earnings presentation that can be found on the Investors section of the BWXT website.
I would now like to turn the call over to Rex.
Rex Geveden
Thank you, Chase, and good evening to all of you. BWXT had a solid start to the year with good first
- Read more current BWXT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts