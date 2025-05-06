Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Q1 2025 Results Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Chaney - Vice President, Investor Relations

Paul Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Keith Jones - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial Inc.

Operator

Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Adeia's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the call will be open for questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Chaney, Vice President of Investor Relations for Adeia. Chris, please go ahead.

Christopher Chaney

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us as we share with you details of our first quarter 2024 financial results. With me on the call today are Paul Davis, our President and CEO, and Keith Jones, our CFO. Paul will share with you some general observations regarding the quarter, and then Keith will give further details on our financial results and guidance. We will then conclude with a question-and-answer period.

In addition to today's earnings release, there is an earnings presentation, which you can access along with the webcast in the IR portion of our website.

Before turning the call over to Paul, I would like to provide a few reminders. First, today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are predictions, projections or other statements about future events, which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and, therefore, subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. For more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we discuss today, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Please note that the