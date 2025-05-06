EFA: This Developed Market ETF Offers High-Quality International Exposure

May 06, 2025 2:45 AM ETiShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)EFA
Ben Holden-Crowther
254 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • EFA provides exposure to a diversified selection of developed market stocks (with significant concentration in Japan and Western Europe).
  • Historically, EFA has performed quite poorly versus the American and Canadian stock markets.
  • EFA trades at a lower earnings multiple than the S&P 500, but is still expensive versus its own history.
  • Overall, EFA can serve a useful purpose for diversifying one's portfolio away from the North America through owning high-quality developed market stocks.
Red telephone box and double-decker bus on Parliament square and Big Ben tower, London, UK

Elena Zolotova/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) provides exposure to a highly diversified selection of developed market equities. Although its long-term performance hasn't matched its North American peers, this is balanced by a relatively low valuation level compared to the American

This article was written by

Ben Holden-Crowther
254 Followers
International analyst focused on finding great companies with durable competitive advantages and strong balance sheets, and aiming to buy their shares when they are being offered by the market at irrational prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EFA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EFA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EFA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News