In my initial write-up about D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) which goes into more depth on my thesis, I mentioned that while I like the intermediate to long-term prospects for DHI that “in the short term, I think there is a good chance
D.R. Horton Quarterly Update: Is It Time To Buy More?
Summary
- Despite weak housing numbers and downward revisions in revenue and home closings in the short-term, D.R. Horton's long-term prospects remain good.
- DHI's capital allocation strategy includes significant share repurchases and dividends, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Gross margins were better than expected, while management is focused on balancing growth with consistent cash flows and returns to shareholders.
- Potential risks include tariffs, rising land prices, high mortgage rates, and immigration policy impacts. However, DHI's low-cost production and value-added buybacks offer long-term upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.