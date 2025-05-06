Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • In a challenging quarter for equity markets, the Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index.
  • Stock selection in health care and consumer discretionary drove relative strength, while selections and positioning in industrials and information technology detracted.
  • We continue to seek opportunities in companies whose products and services are highly valued by their customers and are relatively sheltered from regulatory risk.

Businessman or trader is showing a growing virtual hologram stock.

rawat yapathanasap/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: The quarter was marked by significant volatility, with small-cap growth stocks posting double-digit declines.
  • Contributors: Stock selection in the health care and consumer discretionary sectors.
  • Detractors: Stock selection and

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About PSYGX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PSYGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PNSAX
--
PSYGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News