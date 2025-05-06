FUND INFORMATION
Manager(s): Team Managed
Trading Symbol: MUTF:FJRLX
Start Date: February 02, 1984
Size (in millions): $2,345.41
Morningstar Category: Fund Short-Term Bond
In general the bond market is volatile, and fixed income securities carry interest rate risk. (As interest rates
Fidelity Limited Term Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- U.S. taxable investment-grade bonds gained 2.78% in the first quarter of 2025.
- Against a backdrop of falling yields, fixed-income categories with greater rate sensitivity enjoyed the best price gains.
- Over the past three months, trends across major global economies became less synchronized as policy decisions diverged.
- In a dynamic environment, we continue to find pockets of value within the fixed-income market.
