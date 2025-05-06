Fidelity Short-Term Bond Fund Q1 2025 Review

Fidelity Investments
695 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Fidelity Short-Term Bond Fund is a diversified, short-term bond strategy that seeks a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital.
  • U.S. taxable investment-grade bonds gained 2.78% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • At quarter end, the global business cycle remains in expansion, with a broad shift to monetary easing.

Investment and finance strategy for short-term and long-term profit. Businessman selecting best ROI and portfolio growth. Financial advisor guiding choices in the market managing risk and reward.

NicoElNino

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity® Short-Term Bond Fund is a diversified, short-term bond strategy that seeks a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital.
  • Benchmarked against the Bloomberg U.S. 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index, the fund seeks to deliver

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
695 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FSHBX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FSHBX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSHBX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News