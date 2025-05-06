RSPG: Not My Preferred Energy Sector Play, Underperforming

Blue Chip Portfolios
1.81K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF offers equal-weighted exposure to S&P 500 energy stocks.
  • Historically, RSPG has underperformed market cap weighted energy sector funds and has higher fees.
  • Large-cap integrated Oil & Gas companies have historically outperformed, despite a relatively low oil price environment.
  • I rate RSPG a sell and prefer to own XLE for energy sector exposure.
ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) is an ETF that provides investors with equal-weighted exposure to the energy stocks in the S&P 500.

RSPG launched in November 2006 and currently has net assets of $428 million. The fund has

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios
1.81K Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company focused on delivering investing insights on single stocks, ETFs, and CEFs. Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RSPG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on RSPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RSPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News