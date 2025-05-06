Fidelity New Markets Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Fidelity Investments
695 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Fidelity® New Markets Income Fund focuses on U.S.-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets, with a strong emphasis on macroeconomic analysis and country research.
  • The fund outperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, gaining 2.85%, driven by exposure to Venezuelan bonds and Latin American markets.
  • Key detractors included overweight positions in Ukraine and Ecuador, amid ongoing conflicts and political uncertainties, respectively.
  • Looking ahead, the fund is increasing exposure to non-U.S.-dollar denominated debt and corporate bonds, while closely monitoring geopolitical risks and U.S. policy uncertainties.

Dollar Money and graph.


StudioEasy/iStock via Getty Images

FUND INFORMATION


Trading Symbol: MUTF:FNMIX

Start Date: May 03, 1993

Size (in millions): $4,591.59

Morningstar Category: Fund Emerging Markets Bond

Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), the risk

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
695 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FNMIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FNMIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNMIX
--
FGBMX
--
FGVMX
--
FGWMX
--
FGYMX
--
FGZMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News