Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) should raise 2025 guidance on May 9, 2025, based on the FDA approval of Purified Cortrophin Gel syringe and the marketing of two recently approved NDA’s, INZIRQO and
ANI Pharmaceuticals: A Short-Term Buying Opportunity
Summary
- ANIP is expected to raise 2025 guidance due to FDA approval and launch of TEZRULY and INZIRQO, addressing unmet needs for dysphagic patients.
- Both drugs are patent protected until 2042 and offer new formulations of established drugs, minimizing launch expenses and maximizing market potential.
- INZIRQO and TEZRULY could generate significant revenue, with potential annual revenues of $1 billion and $350 million respectively, driving ANIP's PPS higher.
- ANIP's expansion in rare disease ophthalmology and potential positive results from the New Day study further support a strong buy recommendation.
