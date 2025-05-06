Apple: I'm Still Bullish After FQ2 Earnings
Summary
- I believe Apple's post earnings drop reflects some disappointment over a muted hike in sales during the month of March in anticipation of the tariffs in the US.
- That said, Apple delivered record EPS growth for a fiscal Q2, with both iPhone and Services posting yoy sales increases.
- Reports suggest that 97% of iPhones shipped to the U.S. are now assembled in India. This limits Apple's exposure to the (current) 145% tariff on imports from China.
- I expect EPS to take a short term hit if the tariff drama persists, but I have confidence in Apple's buyback strategy and pricing power to stabilize EPS.
- I added new risks to my bull case. However, I still think the upside is more than the downside. I reiterate my strong buy rating.
