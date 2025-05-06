Liberty Global: Q1 Deep Dive, Still A Deep Value Play
Summary
- Liberty Global's SOTP valuation offers a deep-value play, with gradual unlocking via buybacks.
- VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo face competitive challenges; VMO2 contributes significant dividends, while VodafoneZiggo's turnaround plan remains uncertain.
- Telenet's high CapEx impacts short-term FCF, but improvements are expected by 2026; Liberty Growth's portfolio is valued at $3.3 billion.
- Despite a challenging quarter, Liberty Global's shares are undervalued, presenting an opportunity for significant upside with any operational improvements.
