Gilead: Sure, Why Not, But Not The CDRs

Tim Worstall
4.96K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Canadian Depositary Receipts with CAD Hedge are designed to help Canadians invest in global stocks but have significant flaws, particularly in liquidity and currency exposure.
  • The CAD hedge in CDRs eliminates FX exposure, which is a key reason for international diversification, making the instrument less attractive.
  • CDRs target a narrow segment of Canadian retail investors, lacking the liquidity needed for efficient trading, leading to higher transaction costs.
  • Given these issues, it's better to accept currency risk and invest directly through New York for better liquidity and lower costs.
  • This article is about this instrument, GILD:CA, not Gilead, the company.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Instruments are designed for a purpose

We should use instruments for the purpose they are designed for. This seems fairly obvious and unobjectionable. It's also possible to go further and suggest that some instruments might not be worth using even

This article was written by

Tim Worstall
4.96K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GILD:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GILD:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GILD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News