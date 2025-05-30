Politics And The Markets 05/30/25

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

More on Today's Markets:

On a call with top officials at G42, the Abu Dhabi-based AI company spearheading the effort, Musk allegedly said that the deal had no chance of winning President Trump's blessing unless xAI was a part of it, The Wall Street Journal reported, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump economic advisor Kevin Hassett, who serves as director of the National Economic Council, said he expects the Trump administration's aggressive use of tariffs to resume, despite a federal trade court ruling against the initiative on Wednesday.

That's "putting us at an economic disadvantage to China and other countries, and the president's been very vocal about that," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. The Fed reduced its federal funds rate target range by 100 basis points starting in December, but has held the rates at its current range of 4.25%-4.50% since the beginning of 2025.