Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second fiscal quarter as both its top and the bottom line beat predictions. Apple delivered solid momentum in the Services category which saw a new all-time record in terms of revenues. Because
Apple: 3 Reasons To Load Up The Truck
Summary
- Apple reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings last week, driven by record Services revenue. However, shares dropped 4% as investors disliked the earnings release.
- Apple announced a new $100B stock buyback authorization which was less than last year. However, it ensures a steady pace of stock buybacks throughout the year.
- Apple's gross margins are growing and the high-margin Services segment now represents 28% of consolidated revenue.
- Apple’s valuation at a P/E ratio of 26.0X is attractive despite the recent tariff drama.
- Despite tariff risks and a reduced buyback authorization, Apple remains a buy for its strong Services growth, significant buybacks, and improved valuation post-market crash.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, Meta either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.