Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) reported its 1Q25 with better-than-expected SSSg and restaurant margins that were partially helped by temporary store closures during the Chinese New Year and the permanent closure of the inefficient stores
Yum China: Navigating Challenges And Unlocking Growth Potential
Summary
- Yum China reported strong 1Q25 results with better-than-expected same-store sales growth and restaurant margins, aided by temporary and permanent store closures.
- We are positive on YUMC's consistent execution amid China's weak macro backdrop, expecting continued menu innovation and unique store concepts to drive traffic.
- KCOFFEE's 20% y/y growth and PH's WOW concept are key drivers, expanding YUMC's market presence and offering value-oriented options for consumers.
- Trading at 8.6x 2026E EV/EBITDA, YUMC is undervalued relative to peers; we value it at 10x forward EBITDA, implying 17% upside to $52/share.
