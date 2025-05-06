Fidelity Large Cap Stock Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • Fidelity® Large Cap Stock Fund focuses on companies with attractive earnings and dividend yield potential, exploiting market mispricing through in-depth fundamental analysis.
  • The fund outperformed the S&P 500® index in Q1, driven by strategic overweight in industrials and energy sectors, and avoiding overvalued growth stocks.
  • Key contributors included GE Aerospace and Exxon Mobil, while avoiding Tesla and Marvell Technology helped mitigate losses.
  • The fund emphasizes long-term earnings growth, maintaining overweights in industrials, energy, and financials, while selectively adding growth stocks linked to AI.

FUND INFORMATION

Manager(s): Matt Fruhan

Trading Symbol: MUTF:FLCSX

Start Date: June 22, 1995

Size (in millions): $5,080.40

Morningstar Category: Fund Large Blend

Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

