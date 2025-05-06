Fidelity Magellan Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Fidelity® Magellan® Fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified domestic equity strategy, focusing on high-quality growth stocks benefiting from long-term mega trends and strong management teams.
  • The fund underperformed the S&P 500® index in Q1 2025, primarily due to sector positioning, notably underweight in health care and energy, and stock-specific challenges.
  • Despite market volatility, the fund remains focused on steady growers with strong balance sheets, emphasizing quality, growth, momentum, and free cash flow.
  • The portfolio's largest sector overweight is industrials, with significant positions in Trane Technologies, Quanta Services, Eaton, and HEICO, while avoiding energy, utilities, and real estate.

Money and Flag

Bill Oxford

FUND INFORMATION

Manager(s): Sammy Simnegar

Trading Symbol: MUTF:FMAGX

Start Date: May 02, 1963

Size (in millions): $33,535.36

Morningstar Category: Fund Large Growth

