  • Fidelity® Mid-Cap Stock Fund focuses on U.S. companies valued at $1 billion to $10 billion, leveraging bottom-up, fundamental analysis to identify investment opportunities.
  • The fund's Retail Class shares returned -5.80% for the quarter, outperforming the S&P MidCap 400® Index, which returned -6.10%.
  • Key contributors to performance included Imperial Oil and BJs Wholesale Club, while Ciena and Wix.com were notable detractors.
  • The fund is positioned with overweights in industrials, energy, and communication services, and underweights in financials, reflecting a focus on fundamentally strong mid-cap companies.

FUND INFORMATION

Manager(s): Daniel Sherwood

Trading Symbol: FMCSX

Start Date: March 29, 1994

Size (in millions): $6,857.22

Morningstar Category: Fund Mid-Cap Blend

Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic

