In 1637, tulip bulbs in Amsterdam were worth more than houses, which is a textbook example of how irrational the market can be. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) isn’t a tulip mania, but it does evoke something similar. It
Tesla's Bubble Might Finally Be Bursting (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s stock is overvalued amid declining sales, economic headwinds, and political uncertainty, making it difficult to justify its high valuation.
- Tesla's market share is shrinking in Europe and China, with competitors like BYD and traditional automakers gaining ground.
- Economic challenges, including potential recession and high interest rates, are dampening consumer demand and impacting Tesla's profitability.
- Despite ambitious future plans, Tesla's growth catalysts like robotaxis face significant technical and regulatory hurdles, making short-term gains unlikely.
