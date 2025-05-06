Buffett's Exit At Berkshire: Was 2024 Selling Meant To Leave Clean Slate For Greg Abel?
Summary
- Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire CEO but remains as Chairman of the Board in a well-thought-out transition as Greg Abel becomes CEO.
- Buffett's extraordinary investment skills and virtues make him hard to duplicate, especially as the senior statesman among business leaders.
- The dialogue with Abel on Berkshire's huge cash position made it clear that Buffett raised cash to de-risk while extraordinary opportunities weren't available.
- Understanding Buffett's views on the market (expensive) and Berkshire's stock (too high for buybacks) is displayed in actions and reading his words between the lines.
- Unlike institutional investors, Buffett takes a long view, in which he or his successor is prepared to wait 5 years for extraordinary market opportunities.
