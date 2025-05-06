Martin Currie Emerging Markets Portfolios Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Emerging markets gained nearly 3% during the first quarter. The asset class saw a broad-based recovery across most countries, with only a few lagging in the period.
  • Notable detractors included Globant, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Quanta. There were no new buys or sells during the quarter.
  • As we progress further into 2025, we think the key drivers of EM returns, and thus the biggest opportunities, will be technology, India, and China.

Financial term Emerging market on blue and green finance background from graphs, charts. 3D render

Vladimir Zakharov

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

20 Year

Since Inception (12/31/1993)

Martin Currie Emerging Markets Portfolios - Pure GROSS

3.18

3.18

5.56

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About MCECX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MCECX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCEIX
--
MCEMX
--
MCECX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News