FDVV: Not A Consummate Dividend ETF, But Offers Some Merits

The Alpha Sieve
4.4K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Fidelity High Dividend ETF covers around 120 high-yielding stocks from the Russell 1000 that also have low payouts and can grow their dividends.
  • We compare FDVV to the most popular dividend-themed ETF, VIG.
  • Despite a P/E discount of 25% to the Russell 1000, FDVV's underwhelming earnings growth and lack of momentum support temper its appeal at this juncture.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Picking Out The High Yielders From The Russell 1000 With The Support Of Some Useful Screeners

Retail investors who are on the lookout for dividend-themed ETFs are currently spoilt for choice, with around 150 different options

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.4K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDVV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FDVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDVV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News