Big Tech Breathes Life Into Q1 Earnings
Summary
- Both Meta and Microsoft reported after-the-bell on Wednesday, blowing past analyst estimates.
- With 72% of the S&P 500 having reported for Q1 at this point, the blended EPS growth rate stands at 12.8%, above the 10.1% reading from last week.
- Eight companies within the S&P 500 confirmed outlier earnings dates for this week, all of which are later than usual and therefore have negative DateBreaks Factors.
